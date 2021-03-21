All news

Global Mixed Retailers Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Department stores dominates the value sales of mixed retailers, whereas variety stores dominates in terms of outlet numbers. Department stores in Thailand is very competitive, with clusters of many key brands and individual brands. New department stores continue to open in non-urban areas where there is no store presence. To differentiate from the existing players, new department stores seek to introduce their own concepts, product varieties and meet sophisticated demand. Bringing in new brands…

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

MIXED RETAILERS IN THAILAND
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

….….Continued

 

