Global Neurofeedback Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurofeedback in China, including the following market information:
China Neurofeedback Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Neurofeedback Market 2019 (%)
The global Neurofeedback market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 56 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Neurofeedback market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Neurofeedback businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Neurofeedback in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neurofeedback market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Neurofeedback Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Neurofeedback Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)
Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)
Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback
Other

China Neurofeedback Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Neurofeedback Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
ADHD Treatment
Other Clinic Use
Non-medical

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Neurofeedback Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Neurofeedback Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BrainMaster Technologies
BEE Medic
Brainquiry
Mitsar
Thought Technology
Mind Media

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neurofeedback Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Neurofeedback Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Neurofeedback Overall Market Size
2.1 China Neurofeedback Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Neurofeedback Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neurofeedback Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Neurofeedback Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Neurofeedback Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurofeedback Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 China Manufacturers Neurofeedback Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Players in China
3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Neurofeedback Companies
3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Neurofeedback Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)
4.1.3 Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)
4.1.4 Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback
4.1.5 Other
4.2 By Type – China Neurofeedback Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Neurofeedback Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Neurofeedback Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Neurofeedback Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

 

….CONTINUED

