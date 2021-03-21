Global Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Non-destructive testing, NDT is all about testing materials without breaking them. X-ray imaging is the most ideal method to get a high quality picture of the inside of a material. X-Ray non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment is used to inspect an object for internal defects, abnormalities, pore, and other inconsistencies without destroying it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment in US, including the following market information:
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Top Five Competitors in US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Portable NDT
Stationary NDT
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure
Power Generation
Aerospace & Defense
Other
Automotive occupied the most market share of about 27.09% in 2019.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)
Total US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Zeiss
Fujifilm
General Electric
Shimadzu
Comet Group
Spellman
Olympus Corporation
Teledyne
Rigaku
Nikon
Werth
Marietta
VisiConsult
SEC
Vidisco
QSA Global
Sigray
Aolong Group
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Portable NDT
4.1.3 Stationary NDT
4.2 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Automotive
5.1.3 Oil & Gas
5.1.4 Infrastructure
5.1.5 Power Generation
5.1.6 Aerospace & Defense
5.1.7 Other
5.2 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Zeiss
6.1.1 Zeiss Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Zeiss Business Overview
6.1.3 Zeiss X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Zeiss Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Zeiss Key News
6.2 Fujifilm
6.2.1 Fujifilm Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Fujifilm Business Overview
6.2.3 Fujifilm X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Fujifilm Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Fujifilm Key News
6.3 General Electric
6.3.1 General Electric Corporate Summary
6.3.2 General Electric Business Overview
6.3.3 General Electric X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.3.5 General Electric Key News
6.4 Shimadzu
6.4.1 Shimadzu Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Shimadzu Business Overview
6.4.3 Shimadzu X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Shimadzu Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Shimadzu Key News
6.5 Comet Group
6.5.1 Comet Group Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Comet Group Business Overview
6.5.3 Comet Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Comet Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Comet Group Key News
6.6 Spellman
6.6.1 Spellman Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Spellman Business Overview
6.6.3 Spellman X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Spellman Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Spellman Key News
6.7 Olympus Corporation
6.6.1 Olympus Corporation Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Olympus Corporation Business Overview
6.6.3 Olympus Corporation X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Olympus Corporation Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Olympus Corporation Key News
6.8 Teledyne
6.8.1 Teledyne Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Teledyne Business Overview
6.8.3 Teledyne X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Teledyne Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Teledyne Key News
6.9 Rigaku
6.9.1 Rigaku Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Rigaku Business Overview
6.9.3 Rigaku X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Rigaku Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Rigaku Key News
6.10 Nikon
6.10.1 Nikon Corporate Summary
6.10.2 Nikon Business Overview
6.10.3 Nikon X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 Nikon Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.10.5 Nikon Key News
6.11 Werth
6.11.1 Werth Corporate Summary
6.11.2 Werth X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.11.3 Werth X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 Werth Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.11.5 Werth Key News
6.12 Marietta
6.12.1 Marietta Corporate Summary
6.12.2 Marietta X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.12.3 Marietta X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.12.4 Marietta Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.12.5 Marietta Key News
6.13 VisiConsult
6.13.1 VisiConsult Corporate Summary
6.13.2 VisiConsult X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.13.3 VisiConsult X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.13.4 VisiConsult Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.13.5 VisiConsult Key News
6.14 SEC
6.14.1 SEC Corporate Summary
6.14.2 SEC X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.14.3 SEC X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.14.4 SEC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.14.5 SEC Key News
6.15 Vidisco
6.15.1 Vidisco Corporate Summary
6.15.2 Vidisco X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.15.3 Vidisco X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.15.4 Vidisco Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.15.5 Vidisco Key News
6.16 QSA Global
6.16.1 QSA Global Corporate Summary
6.16.2 QSA Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.16.3 QSA Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.16.4 QSA Global Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.16.5 QSA Global Key News
6.17 Sigray
6.17.1 Sigray Corporate Summary
6.17.2 Sigray X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.17.3 Sigray X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.17.4 Sigray Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.17.5 Sigray Key News
6.18 Aolong Group
6.18.1 Aolong Group Corporate Summary
6.18.2 Aolong Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.18.3 Aolong Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.18.4 Aolong Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.18.5 Aolong Group Key News
6.19 Dandong NDT Equipment
6.19.1 Dandong NDT Equipment Corporate Summary
6.19.2 Dandong NDT Equipment X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview
6.19.3 Dandong NDT Equipment X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings
6.19.4 Dandong NDT Equipment Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.19.5 Dandong NDT Equipment Key News
