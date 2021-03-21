All news

Global North American Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Tea is one of the few beverage categories to have achieved sustained consumption growth in North America in recent years. Growth prospects remain bright in hot, RTD and even alcoholic tea, given tea’s strong alignment with general consumer trends. Growth potential exists across a wide variety of formats, with kombucha and fruit/herbal teas leading the way.

Euromonitor International’s What’s Next in North American Tea global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

