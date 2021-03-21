Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Nuclear Medicine，or Radiopharmaceuticals， are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

ALSO READ: https://jacksonemma948.tumblr.com/post/645090779861303296/healthcare-rfid-market-research-report-covers

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Medicine in China, including the following market information:

China Nuclear Medicine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Nuclear Medicine Market 2019 (%)

The global Nuclear Medicine market was valued at 5490.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7219.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. While the Nuclear Medicine market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Nuclear Medicine businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Nuclear Medicine in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nuclear Medicine market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Nuclear Medicine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Nuclear Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/2024722

China Nuclear Medicine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Nuclear Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tungsten-carbide-powder-market-comprehensive-analysis-market-segments-key-players-and-opportunities-2020-2023-2021-02-16

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nuclear Medicine Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nuclear Medicine Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Triad Isotopes

Nordion

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

SIEMENS

China Isotope & Radiation

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Nuclear Medicine Overall Market Size

2.1 China Nuclear Medicine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nuclear Medicine Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Nuclear Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Medicine Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 China Manufacturers Nuclear Medicine Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Medicine Players in China

3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Nuclear Medicine Companies

3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Medicine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Nuclear Medicine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tc-99

4.1.3 I-123/131

4.1.4 In-111

4.1.5 Xe-133

4.1.6 Th-201

4.1.7 Ga-67

4.1.8 Other

4.2 By Type – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Nuclear Medicine Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Diagnostic

5.1.3 Therapeutic

5.2 By Application – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

6.1.3 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GE Healthcare Key News

6.2 Bracco Imaging

6.2.1 Bracco Imaging Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bracco Imaging Business Overview

6.2.3 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bracco Imaging Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bracco Imaging Key News

6.3 Mallinckrodt

6.3.1 Mallinckrodt Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Mallinckrodt Business Overview

6.3.3 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Mallinckrodt Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Mallinckrodt Key News

6.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

6.4.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging Business Overview

6.4.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging Key News

6.5 Bayer

6.5.1 Bayer Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bayer Business Overview

6.5.3 Bayer Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bayer Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bayer Key News

6.6 Triad Isotopes

6.6.1 Triad Isotopes Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Triad Isotopes Business Overview

6.6.3 Triad Isotopes Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Triad Isotopes Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Triad Isotopes Key News

6.7 Nordion

6.6.1 Nordion Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nordion Business Overview

6.6.3 Nordion Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nordion Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nordion Key News

6.8 Jubilant Pharma

6.8.1 Jubilant Pharma Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Jubilant Pharma Business Overview

6.8.3 Jubilant Pharma Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Jubilant Pharma Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Jubilant Pharma Key News

6.9 Eli Lilly

6.9.1 Eli Lilly Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview

6.9.3 Eli Lilly Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Eli Lilly Key News

6.10 SIEMENS

6.10.1 SIEMENS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SIEMENS Business Overview

6.10.3 SIEMENS Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SIEMENS Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SIEMENS Key News

6.11 China Isotope & Radiation

6.11.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporate Summary

6.11.2 China Isotope & Radiation Nuclear Medicine Business Overview

6.11.3 China Isotope & Radiation Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 China Isotope & Radiation Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 China Isotope & Radiation Key News

6.12 Dongcheng

6.12.1 Dongcheng Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Dongcheng Nuclear Medicine Business Overview

6.12.3 Dongcheng Nuclear Medicine Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Dongcheng Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Dongcheng Key News

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105