Global Oral Care in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Following other beauty and personal care categories, the natural trend is beginning to take off in oral care, with retailers beginning to give more space to natural toothpaste brands such as Biomed and Ecodenta. However, consumers remain polarised in their toothpaste preferences between natural products and products with medical functions. The latter are increasingly seeing popularity as a self-care method as NHS dentist costs continue to rise beyond affordability for many in the UK. Medical-pos…

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Oral Care in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Oral care increasingly polarised between natural products and those with medical functions

Power toothbrush technology continues to add value growth to the category

Colgate-Palmolive’s investments in natural and sustainable solutions makes it a leader in this area

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within oral care

 

  ….….continued

