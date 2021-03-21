Global Outdoor TV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor TV in India, including the following market information:

India Outdoor TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Outdoor TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Outdoor TV Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor TV market was valued at 346.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 510 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor TV market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor TV production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Outdoor TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 32 Inch Size

40 Inch Size

42 Inch Size

46 Inch Size

47 Inch Size

50 Inch Size

55 Inch Size

60 Inch Size

65 Inch Size

≥ 70 Inch Size

India Outdoor TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SunBriteTV

MirageVision

Seura

Platina

SkyVue

Cinios

Peerless-AV

Oolaa

Luxurite

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Outdoor TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Outdoor TV Overall Market Size

2.1 India Outdoor TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Outdoor TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor TV Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Outdoor TV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Outdoor TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Outdoor TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor TV Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Outdoor TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 32 Inch Size

4.1.3 40 Inch Size

4.1.4 42 Inch Size

4.1.5 46 Inch Size

4.1.6 47 Inch Size

4.1.7 50 Inch Size

4.1.8 55 Inch Size

4.1.9 60 Inch Size

4.1.10 65 Inch Size

1.2.11 ≥ 70 Inch Size

4.2 By Type – India Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Outdoor TV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.2 By Application – India Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SunBriteTV

6.1.1 SunBriteTV Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SunBriteTV Business Overview

6.1.3 SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SunBriteTV Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SunBriteTV Key News

6.2 MirageVision

6.2.1 MirageVision Corporate Summary

6.2.2 MirageVision Business Overview

6.2.3 MirageVision Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 MirageVision Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 MirageVision Key News

6.3 Seura

6.3.1 Seura Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Seura Business Overview

6.3.3 Seura Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Seura Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Seura Key News

6.4 Platina

6.4.1 Platina Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Platina Business Overview

6.4.3 Platina Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Platina Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Platina Key News

6.5 SkyVue

6.5.1 SkyVue Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SkyVue Business Overview

6.5.3 SkyVue Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SkyVue Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SkyVue Key News

6.6 Cinios

6.6.1 Cinios Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cinios Business Overview

6.6.3 Cinios Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Cinios Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Cinios Key News

6.7 Peerless-AV

6.6.1 Peerless-AV Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Peerless-AV Business Overview

6.6.3 Peerless-AV Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Peerless-AV Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Peerless-AV Key News

6.8 Oolaa

6.8.1 Oolaa Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Oolaa Business Overview

6.8.3 Oolaa Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Oolaa Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Oolaa Key News

6.9 Luxurite

6.9.1 Luxurite Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Luxurite Business Overview

6.9.3 Luxurite Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Luxurite Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Luxurite Key News

6.10 Aqualite

6.10.1 Aqualite Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Aqualite Business Overview

6.10.3 Aqualite Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Aqualite Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Aqualite Key News

7 Outdoor TV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Outdoor TV Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Outdoor TV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Outdoor TV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Outdoor TV Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Outdoor TV Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Outdoor TV Export Market

….continued

