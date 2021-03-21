Global Outdoor TV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor TV in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Outdoor TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6223869-outdoor-tv-market-in-germany-manufacturing-and-consumption

Germany Outdoor TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Outdoor TV Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor TV market was valued at 346.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 510 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor TV market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor TV production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Outdoor TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 32 Inch Size

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/customized-premixe-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

40 Inch Size

42 Inch Size

46 Inch Size

47 Inch Size

50 Inch Size

55 Inch Size

60 Inch Size

65 Inch Size

≥ 70 Inch Size

Germany Outdoor TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SunBriteTV

MirageVision

Seura

Platina

SkyVue

Cinios

Peerless-AV

Oolaa

Luxurite

ALSO READ:https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/contract-research-organization-cro-market-in-china-2020-analysis-to-2024-application-emerging-trends-and-leading-players.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Outdoor TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Outdoor TV Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Outdoor TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Outdoor TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor TV Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Outdoor TV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Outdoor TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Outdoor TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor TV Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 32 Inch Size

4.1.3 40 Inch Size

4.1.4 42 Inch Size

4.1.5 46 Inch Size

4.1.6 47 Inch Size

4.1.7 50 Inch Size

4.1.8 55 Inch Size

4.1.9 60 Inch Size

4.1.10 65 Inch Size

1.2.11 ≥ 70 Inch Size

4.2 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.2 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SunBriteTV

6.1.1 SunBriteTV Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SunBriteTV Business Overview

6.1.3 SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SunBriteTV Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SunBriteTV Key News

6.2 MirageVision

6.2.1 MirageVision Corporate Summary

6.2.2 MirageVision Business Overview

6.2.3 MirageVision Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 MirageVision Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 MirageVision Key News

6.3 Seura

6.3.1 Seura Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Seura Business Overview

6.3.3 Seura Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Seura Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Seura Key News

6.4 Platina

6.4.1 Platina Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Platina Business Overview

6.4.3 Platina Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Platina Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Platina Key News

6.5 SkyVue

6.5.1 SkyVue Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SkyVue Business Overview

6.5.3 SkyVue Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SkyVue Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SkyVue Key News

6.6 Cinios

6.6.1 Cinios Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cinios Business Overview

6.6.3 Cinios Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Cinios Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Cinios Key News

6.7 Peerless-AV

6.6.1 Peerless-AV Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Peerless-AV Business Overview

6.6.3 Peerless-AV Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Peerless-AV Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Peerless-AV Key News

6.8 Oolaa

6.8.1 Oolaa Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Oolaa Business Overview

6.8.3 Oolaa Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Oolaa Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Oolaa Key News

6.9 Luxurite

6.9.1 Luxurite Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Luxurite Business Overview

6.9.3 Luxurite Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Luxurite Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Luxurite Key News

6.10 Aqualite

6.10.1 Aqualite Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Aqualite Business Overview

6.10.3 Aqualite Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Aqualite Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Aqualite Key News

7 Outdoor TV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Outdoor TV Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Outdoor TV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Outdoor TV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Outdoor TV Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Outdoor TV Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Outdoor TV Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Outdoor TV Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Outdoor TV Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor TV Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Outdoor TV Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Outdoor TV in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Outdoor TV Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Outdoor TV Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Outdoor TV Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Outdoor TV Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Outdoor TV Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Outdoor TV Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Outdoor TV Sales in Germany (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Outdoor TV Sales in Germany (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Outdoor TV Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Outdoor TV Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. SunBriteTV Corporate Summary

Table 20. SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 21. SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. MirageVision Corporate Summary

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)