Global Outdoor TV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor TV in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Outdoor TV Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor TV market was valued at 346.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 510 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor TV market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor TV production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Outdoor TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 32 Inch Size

40 Inch Size

42 Inch Size

46 Inch Size

47 Inch Size

50 Inch Size

55 Inch Size

60 Inch Size

65 Inch Size

≥ 70 Inch Size

Malaysia Outdoor TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SunBriteTV

MirageVision

Seura

Platina

SkyVue

Cinios

Peerless-AV

Oolaa

Luxurite

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Outdoor TV Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor TV Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Outdoor TV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Outdoor TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Outdoor TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor TV Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 32 Inch Size

4.1.3 40 Inch Size

4.1.4 42 Inch Size

4.1.5 46 Inch Size

4.1.6 47 Inch Size

4.1.7 50 Inch Size

4.1.8 55 Inch Size

4.1.9 60 Inch Size

4.1.10 65 Inch Size

1.2.11 ≥ 70 Inch Size

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Outdoor TV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

….continued

