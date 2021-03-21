Global Outdoor TV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor TV in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Outdoor TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Outdoor TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Outdoor TV Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor TV market was valued at 346.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 510 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor TV market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor TV production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment.

South Korea Outdoor TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 32 Inch Size

40 Inch Size

42 Inch Size

46 Inch Size

47 Inch Size

50 Inch Size

55 Inch Size

60 Inch Size

65 Inch Size

≥ 70 Inch Size

South Korea Outdoor TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SunBriteTV

MirageVision

Seura

Platina

SkyVue

Cinios

Peerless-AV

Oolaa

Luxurite

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Outdoor TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Outdoor TV Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Outdoor TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor TV Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Outdoor TV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Outdoor TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Outdoor TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor TV Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 32 Inch Size

4.1.3 40 Inch Size

4.1.4 42 Inch Size

4.1.5 46 Inch Size

4.1.6 47 Inch Size

4.1.7 50 Inch Size

4.1.8 55 Inch Size

4.1.9 60 Inch Size

4.1.10 65 Inch Size

1.2.11 ≥ 70 Inch Size

4.2 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.2 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SunBriteTV

6.1.1 SunBriteTV Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SunBriteTV Business Overview

6.1.3 SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SunBriteTV Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SunBriteTV Key News

6.2 MirageVision

6.2.1 MirageVision Corporate Summary

6.2.2 MirageVision Business Overview

6.2.3 MirageVision Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 MirageVision Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 MirageVision Key News

6.3 Seura

6.3.1 Seura Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Seura Business Overview

6.3.3 Seura Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Seura Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Seura Key News

6.4 Platina

6.4.1 Platina Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Platina Business Overview

6.4.3 Platina Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Platina Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Platina Key News

6.5 SkyVue

6.5.1 SkyVue Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SkyVue Business Overview

6.5.3 SkyVue Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SkyVue Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SkyVue Key News

6.6 Cinios

6.6.1 Cinios Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cinios Business Overview

6.6.3 Cinios Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Cinios Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Cinios Key News

6.7 Peerless-AV

6.6.1 Peerless-AV Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Peerless-AV Business Overview

6.6.3 Peerless-AV Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Peerless-AV Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Peerless-AV Key News

6.8 Oolaa

6.8.1 Oolaa Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Oolaa Business Overview

6.8.3 Oolaa Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Oolaa Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Oolaa Key News

6.9 Luxurite

6.9.1 Luxurite Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Luxurite Business Overview

6.9.3 Luxurite Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Luxurite Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Luxurite Key News

6.10 Aqualite

6.10.1 Aqualite Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Aqualite Business Overview

6.10.3 Aqualite Outdoor TV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Aqualite Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Aqualite Key News

7 Outdoor TV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Outdoor TV Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Outdoor TV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Outdoor TV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Outdoor TV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Outdoor TV Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Outdoor TV Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Outdoor TV Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Outdoor TV Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Outdoor TV Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor TV Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Outdoor TV Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Outdoor TV in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Outdoor TV Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Outdoor TV Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Outdoor TV Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Outdoor TV Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Outdoor TV Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Outdoor TV Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Outdoor TV Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Outdoor TV Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Outdoor TV Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. SunBriteTV Corporate Summary

Table 20. SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 21. SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. MirageVision Corporate Summary

Table 23. MirageVision Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 24. MirageVision Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Seura Corporate Summary

Table 26. Seura Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 27. Seura Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Platina Corporate Summary

Table 29. Platina Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 30. Platina Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. SkyVue Corporate Summary

Table 32. SkyVue Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 33. SkyVue Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Cinios Corporate Summary

Table 35. Cinios Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 36. Cinios Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Peerless-AV Corporate Summary

Table 38. Peerless-AV Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 39. Peerless-AV Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Oolaa Corporate Summary

Table 41. Oolaa Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 42. Oolaa Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Luxurite Corporate Summary

Table 44. Luxurite Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 45. Luxurite Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Aqualite Corporate Summary

Table 47. Aqualite Outdoor TV Product Offerings

Table 48. Aqualite Outdoor TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Outdoor TV Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 50. Outdoor TV Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 51. South Korea Outdoor TV Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 52. Outdoor TV Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 53. South Korea Outdoor TV Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 54. The Percentage of Outdoor TV Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 55. The Percentage of Outdoor TV Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 56. Dangeguojia Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 57. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 58. Outdoor TV Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 59. Outdoor TV Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Outdoor TV Segment by Type

Figure 2. Outdoor TV Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Outdoor TV Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Outdoor TV Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Outdoor TV Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Outdoor TV Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Outdoor TV Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Outdoor TV Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Outdoor TV Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Outdoor TV Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

….continued

