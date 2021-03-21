All news

Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

WH Group is the largest supplier of processed meat in the world, owning Henan Shineway Investment & Development Co Ltd in China and Smithfield Foods in the US. WH Group has also successfully acquired packaged meat companies in Europe. With the acquisitions of overseas pork suppliers, WH Group aims to further consolidate its leading position in processed meat.

Euromonitor International’s WH Group in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

WH Group in Packaged Food (World)
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
Processed Meat and Seafood
Threat and Opportunity
Key Findings
Appendix

