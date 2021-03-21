All news

Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite growing competition, Haribo still leads sugar confectionery in Western Europe. Haribo is gaining ground in the US, where it registered its second highest value sales in 2019. It is also increasing its presence in emerging markets, driven by the relative immaturity of these markets and high youth populations. Haribo’s continuous innovation to widen its flavour range and meet demand for reduced sugar products is key to its continued success in sugar confectionery.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938146-haribo-gmbh-co-kg-in-packaged-food-world

Euromonitor International’s Haribo GmbH & Co KG in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-audio-module-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-the-netherlandsresearch-report-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Haribo GmbH & Co KG in Packaged Food (World)
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
Confectionery
Key Findings
Appendix

…continued

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market
All news

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Experience a Significant Dip in 2020 Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic | Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Eric Lee

The Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market business research report by Reports and Data analyses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, and also latest trends in the market. It provides product overviews and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market […]
All news

Drinking Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wise

COVID-19 forced Portugal into a national lockdown in March 2020, which led to a sharp increase in sales of shelf stable due to stockpiling. Shelf stable milk posted a negative growth rate during the review period, which reversed course with compulsory confinement that contributed to an increase in retail volume sales. The stockpiling effect was […]
All news

Global Energy Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

gutsy-wise

Already experiencing notable demand prior to the pandemic, supported by consumers’ increasingly busy, stressful lifestyles, energy drinks in South Korea was given a further boost in 2020. Work and study from home policies introduced after the emergence of COVID-19 were the core growth driver for the category’s performance, resulting in a notable upturn in off-trade […]