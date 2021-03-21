All news

Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite growing competition, Haribo still leads sugar confectionery in Western Europe. Haribo is gaining ground in the US, where it registered its second highest value sales in 2019. It is also increasing its presence in emerging markets, driven by the relative immaturity of these markets and high youth populations. Haribo’s continuous innovation to widen its flavour range and meet demand for reduced sugar products is key to its continued success in sugar confectionery.

Euromonitor International’s Haribo GmbH & Co KG in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

