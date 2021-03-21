Global Pain Relief Patches Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pain Relief Patches in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pain Relief Patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pain Relief Patches production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Indomethacin Patches

Counter-Irritant Patches

Fentanyl Patches

Other

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OTC

Rx

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pain Relief Patches Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pain Relief Patches Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Actavis

Lingrui

Teikoku Seiyaku

Sanofi

Novartis

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

GSK

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pain Relief Patches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pain Relief Patches Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Pain Relief Patches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…continued

