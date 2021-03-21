Global Personal Care Appliances in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Personal care appliances will continue to see volume growth in 2020 despite the pandemic and compared to most other product areas within consumer appliances will perform well overall. Nonetheless, in response to lockdown, women’s personal care products has posted a decline compared to the previous years. Due to spending more time at home and with less social occasions, many Greek women have spent less time on personal care in 2020 and have therefore spent less money on appliances. Despite the cl…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858281-personal-care-appliances-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-infrared-light-sensor-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-contract-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Personal Care Appliances in Greece

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Women spend less money and time on grooming during the pandemic

Increased demand for men’s personal care appliances due to the closure of barber shops

Laser hair Removal becomes increasingly popular amongst Greek women

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Body shavers witnesses decline as men return to barber shops in 2021

Electrical facial cleansers set to see the most dynamic growth over the duration of the forecast period

Oral care appliances continually gained popularity as dentists promote these products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105