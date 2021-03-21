All news

Global Personal Care Appliances in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Personal care appliances maintained dynamic double-digit retail volume growth in 2020, despite continued price rises in all categories. During the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, consumers had more time for skin, body and beauty routines than usual. Meanwhile, spas and other businesses offering beauty treatments were obliged to temporarily close as they were considered non-essential. This led to a “home spa” trend, especially amongst younger people, which continued even after outlet reopening d…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The closure of beauty businesses leads to self-care at home
Online marketing contributes to the growth of electric facial cleansers
Philips maintains its lead, although players in electric facial cleansers perform better
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dynamic but slowing growth forecast, with e-commerce set to fare well
Oral care appliances expected to see rising demand
Rising unit prices expected due to continued innovation
