Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Personal luxury continued to experience stable current value growth in 2019, supported by an expanding consumer base as the number of affluent Poles continued to grow, with rising disposable incomes translating into the desire to own luxury or premium goods which they feel display a certain level of status. In addition, certain categories within personal luxury are more affordable compared to other luxury goods which require a huge financial outlay, and therefore also have an appeal amongst aspi…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Personal Luxury’s Growth Driven by Expanding Consumer Base, Supported by Positive Economy and Disposable Incomes
Strong Brand Heritage Is Important To Many Consumers of Personal Luxury
Stronger Growth Predicted for Personal Luxury Driven by Ongoing Development of Luxury Brands in the Country
Competitive Landscape
Personal Luxury Remains Highly Fragmented, Led by Kering and Its Diverse Portfolio
Growing Demand for Personal Luxury in Poland Is Gradually Encouraging Brands To Invest in Their Own Stores in the Country
Consistent Share Gain for Internet Retailing As Brands Increasingly Take Omnichannel Approach To Sales
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Continues To Be Supported by Rising Affluence Amongst Higher Number of Poles
the Displaying of One’s Social Status and the Desire for Luxury Experiences Are Two Notable Trends That Drive Sales of Luxury Goods in Poland

…continued

 

 

 

