Global Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pharmaceuticals market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Active Substances and Basic Pharmaceutical Products, Medicaments, Vaccines and Other Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pharmaceuticals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

PHARMACEUTICALS IN USA: ISIC 2423
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Biologics To Continue Gaining Traction in Pharmaceutical Industry
Generic Competition To Intensify As More Patents Expire
Companies Anticipate Rising Regulatory Pressure
Competitive Landscape
Companies Set To Pursue M&as To Shield Against Potential Revenue Loss
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021
Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016
Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021
Firmographics
Table 6 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2011-2016
Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 9 Production by Employment Size 2011-2016
Table 10 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 12 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2016
Import and Export
Table 13 Import and Export 2011-2016
Table 14 Export Destinations 2011-2016
Table 15 Importing Countries 2011-2016
Chart 4 Import vs Export Growth 2001-2016
Market and Buyers
Table 16 Key Market Indicators 2011-2016
Table 17 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Households
Table 18 Households: Key Statistics 2011-2016
Chart 5 Household Expenditure on Pharmaceuticals vs GDP 2001-2021
Chart 6 Household Expenditure on Pharmaceuticals vs Population 2001-2021
B2b Buyers
Table 19 B2B Sales Structure 2011-2016
Table 20 B2B Sales Structure: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 21 B2B Sales Structure: Share of Total 2011-2016
Key B2b Buyer analysis
Table 22 Key Statistics 2011-2016
Chart 7 Production vs GDP 2001-2021
Chart 8 Costs vs Spending on Pharmaceuticals 2001-2016
Table 23 Key Statistics 2011-2016
Chart 9 Production vs GDP 2001-2021
Chart 10 Costs vs Spending on Pharmaceuticals 2001-2016

….CONTINUED

