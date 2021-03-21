All news

Global Portable Consumer Electronics in Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region for portable consumer electronics globally over the forecast period. Currently, it still lags significantly in terms of units per capita due to consumers’ low disposable income. As most products such as smartphones, imaging devices and portable players reach their saturation point, companies are looking for new product innovations. This results in the rise of wearable electronics and wireless speakers in search for future growth.

Euromonitor International’s Portable Consumer Electronics in Asia Pacific global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Portable Consumer Electronics in Asia Pacific

Euromonitor International

October 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots…continue

 

 

