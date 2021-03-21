All news

Global Primark Tiendas SLU Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

During the forecast period, Primark Tiendas SLU is set to continue its expansion plans in line with the strategy that it followed over the review period, with a focus on impulse sales.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

PRIMARK TIENDAS SLU IN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR (SPAIN)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Primark Tiendas SLU: Key Facts
Summary 2 Primark Tiendas SLU: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 Primark Tiendas SLU: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Primark Tiendas SLU: Competitive Position 2016

….….Continued

 

All news

