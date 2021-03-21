Global Procalcitonin Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli.Procalcitonin Antibody refers to the specific protein which can qualitatively and quantitatively detect the PCT level. PCT level is a parameter for the diagnosis and monitoring of bacterial inflammatory diseases

This report contains market size and forecasts of Procalcitonin Antibody in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Procalcitonin Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Procalcitonin Antibody production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyclonal Procalcitonin Antibody

Monoclonal Procalcitonin Antibody

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)

Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Medical research institutions

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (mg)

Total Vietnam Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Thermo Fisher

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux

HyTest

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

