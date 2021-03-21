All news

Global Procalcitonin Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli.Procalcitonin Antibody refers to the specific protein which can qualitatively and quantitatively detect the PCT level. PCT level is a parameter for the diagnosis and monitoring of bacterial inflammatory diseases

This report contains market size and forecasts of Procalcitonin Antibody in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)
Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Procalcitonin Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Procalcitonin Antibody production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)
Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyclonal Procalcitonin Antibody
Monoclonal Procalcitonin Antibody

Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)
Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Medical research institutions
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (mg)
Total Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Thermo Fisher
Roche Diagnostics
bioMerieux
HyTest
Wondfo
Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology
Snibe
Vazyme Biotech
Getein Biotech
Hotgen Biotech
Lumigenex
Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical
Kitgen
Beijing KeyGen

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Procalcitonin Antibody Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Procalcitonin Antibody Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Procalcitonin Antibody Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Procalcitonin Antibody Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Procalcitonin Antibody Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Procalcitonin Antibody Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Procalcitonin Antibody Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyclonal Procalcitonin Antibody
4.1.3 Monoclonal Procalcitonin Antibody
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Procalcitonin Antibody Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Hospital

 

…..continued

 

