Global Procalcitonin Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli.Procalcitonin Antibody refers to the specific protein which can qualitatively and quantitatively detect the PCT level. PCT level is a parameter for the diagnosis and monitoring of bacterial inflammatory diseases

This report contains market size and forecasts of Procalcitonin Antibody in US, including the following market information:
US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)
US Procalcitonin Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)
Top Five Competitors in US Procalcitonin Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Procalcitonin Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Procalcitonin Antibody production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Procalcitonin Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)
US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyclonal Procalcitonin Antibody
Monoclonal Procalcitonin Antibody

US Procalcitonin Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)
US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Medical research institutions
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (mg)
Total US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Thermo Fisher
Roche Diagnostics
bioMerieux
HyTest
Wondfo
Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology
Snibe
Vazyme Biotech
Getein Biotech
Hotgen Biotech
Lumigenex
Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical
Kitgen
Beijing KeyGen

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Procalcitonin Antibody Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Procalcitonin Antibody Overall Market Size
2.1 US Procalcitonin Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Procalcitonin Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Procalcitonin Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…..continued

 

