Global PSA Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

ALSO READ : https://www.edocr.com/v/dxwev3k4/jacksonemma948/Intra-cranial-pressure-ICP-monitoring-Market-Major

This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand PSA Test Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://techfuture843811299.wordpress.com/2021/02/25/application-release-automation-market-opportunities-challenges-device-shipments-growth-manufacturing-companies-and-forecast-report-impact-of-covid-19/

The global PSA Test market was valued at 487.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 712.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. , with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CLIA

ELISA

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/water-and-wastewater-pipe-market-is-anticipated-to-attain-653-cagr-forecast-by-2024-industry-top-companies-tenaris-national-pipe-plastics-american-china-lesso-2021-02-11

Thailand PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

PerkinElmer

Tosoh

Ortho Clinical

Fujirebio

Mediwatch

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PSA Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand PSA Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand PSA Test Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PSA Test Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105