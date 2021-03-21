Global PSA Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam PSA Test Market 2019 (%)

The global PSA Test market was valued at 487.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 712.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CLIA

ELISA

Others

Vietnam PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

PerkinElmer

Tosoh

Ortho Clinical

Fujirebio

Mediwatch

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PSA Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam PSA Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam PSA Test Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PSA Test Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam PSA Test Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam PSA Test Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PSA Test Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers PSA Test Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 PSA Test Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Companies

…continued

