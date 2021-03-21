Global PSA Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.
The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Indonesia PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia PSA Test Market 2019 (%)
The global PSA Test market was valued at 487.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 712.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
CLIA
ELISA
Others
Indonesia PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Screening
Post-treatment Monitoring
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Indonesia PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare
DiaSorin
Roche
Beckman Coulter
PerkinElmer
Tosoh
Ortho Clinical
Fujirebio
Mediwatch
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PSA Test Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia PSA Test Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia PSA Test Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PSA Test Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia PSA Test Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
…continued
