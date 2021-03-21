Global PVA Brush Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

PVA brush are praised its performance and effect in the world as typical washing material by a manufacturing process of the precise electronic devices, semiconductor and hard disk and so on. PVA sponge with flexible projections of the same softness on the surface as the base material. And there is a type of the roll shape and sheet shape. (They are the PVA Sponge that have soft and elastic projections on the surface. And there is a type of the roll shape and sheet shape.) Efficiently and effectively removes tiny particles without damaging delicate works on a combination of good wear resistance, soft texture and surface projections. Widely used as a cleaning material for precision electronic components. The lineup includes an SCL grade of high cleaning power for meeting the growing needs of the electronics industry. (For a long time, they are used as a cleaning material for precision electronic components. The lineup includes an SCL grade of high cleaning power for meeting the growing needs of the electronics industry.)

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVA Brush in Brazil , including the following market information:

Brazil PVA Brush Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil PVA Brush Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil PVA Brush Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil PVA Brush Market 2019 (%)

The global PVA Brush market was valued at 60 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 72 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the PVA Brush market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVA Brush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVA Brush production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil PVA Brush Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil PVA Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Roll Shape

Sheet Shape

Brazil PVA Brush Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil PVA Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Semiconductor

Data Storage(HDD)

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVA Brush Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVA Brush Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil PVA Brush Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil PVA Brush Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ITW Rippey

Aion

Entegris

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVA Brush Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil PVA Brush Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil PVA Brush Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil PVA Brush Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil PVA Brush Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil PVA Brush Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVA Brush Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil PVA Brush Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil PVA Brush Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil PVA Brush Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil PVA Brush Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVA Brush Companies in Brazil , by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers PVA Brush Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVA Brush Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 PVA Brush Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVA Brush Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Roll Shape

4.1.3 Sheet Shape

4.2 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Semiconductor

5.1.3 Data Storage(HDD)

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ITW Rippey

6.1.1 ITW Rippey Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ITW Rippey Business Overview

6.1.3 ITW Rippey PVA Brush Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ITW Rippey Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ITW Rippey Key News

6.2 Aion

6.2.1 Aion Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Aion Business Overview

6.2.3 Aion PVA Brush Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Aion Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Aion Key News

6.3 Entegris

6.3.1 Entegris Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Entegris Business Overview

6.3.3 Entegris PVA Brush Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Entegris Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Entegris Key News

6.4 BrushTek

6.4.1 BrushTek Corporate Summary

6.4.2 BrushTek Business Overview

6.4.3 BrushTek PVA Brush Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BrushTek Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 BrushTek Key News

7 PVA Brush Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 PVA Brush Production Capacity and Value in Brazil , Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil PVA Brush Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil PVA Brush Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil PVA Brush Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local PVA Brush Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local PVA Brush Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local PVA Brush Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local PVA Brush Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of PVA Brush Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 PVA Brush Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil PVA Brush Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil PVA Brush Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil PVA Brush Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on PVA Brush Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 PVA Brush Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of PVA Brush in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil , Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil PVA Brush Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil PVA Brush Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil PVA Brush Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil PVA Brush Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers PVA Brush Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers PVA Brush Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 PVA Brush Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVA Brush Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – PVA Brush Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – PVA Brush Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – PVA Brush Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – PVA Brush Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – PVA Brush Revenue in Brazil , (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – PVA Brush Revenue in Brazil , (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – PVA Brush Sales in Brazil , (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – PVA Brush Sales in Brazil , (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. ITW Rippey Corporate Summary

Table 20. ITW Rippey PVA Brush Product Offerings

Table 21. ITW Rippey PVA Brush Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Aion Corporate Summary

Table 23. Aion PVA Brush Product Offerings

Table 24. Aion PVA Brush Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Entegris Corporate Summary

Table 26. Entegris PVA Brush Product Offerings

Table 27. Entegris PVA Brush Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. BrushTek Corporate Summary

Table 29. BrushTek PVA Brush Product Offerings

Table 30. BrushTek PVA Brush Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. PVA Brush Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil , 2015-2020

Table 32. PVA Brush Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil , 2015-2020

Table 33. Brazil PVA Brush Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 34. PVA Brush Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil , 2015-2020

Table 35. Brazil PVA Brush Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 36. The Percentage of PVA Brush Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 37. The Percentage of PVA Brush Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 38. Dangeguojia PVA Brush Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 39. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 40. PVA Brush Downstream Clients in Brazil

Table 41. PVA Brush Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

List of Figures

Figure 1. PVA Brush Segment by Type

Figure 2. PVA Brush Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia PVA Brush Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. PVA Brush Market Size in Brazil , (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Brazil PVA Brush Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. PVA Brush Sales in Brazil : 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by PVA Brush Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Brazil PVA Brush Price (US$/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – PVA Brush Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Brazil PVA Brush Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Brazil PVA Brush Price (US$/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Brazil PVA Brush Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Brazil PVA Brush Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Brazil PVA Brush Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Brazil PVA Brush Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Brazil PVA Brush, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Brazil PVA Brush Market in 2020

Figure 23. PVA Brush Market Opportunities & Trends in Brazil

Figure 24. PVA Brush Market Drivers in Brazil

Figure 25. PVA Brush Market Restraints in Brazil

Figure 26. PVA Brush Industry Value Chain

….continued

