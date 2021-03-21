Global Refrigeration Appliances in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Refrigeration appliances has been a declining category in Argentina in recent years, due to the fact one of the main obstacles to sales was the increased cost of financing the purchase of large consumer appliances. However, the government in Argentina launched the Ahora 12 Plan, which is a low interest financing programme with an aim to encourage sales. The programme only applies for locally produced merchandise and refrigeration appliances are among the biggest beneficiaries, as more than 80% o…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Government’s Ahora 12 Plan stops steeper declines in refrigeration appliances

Developments continue to focus on energy saving technology

Frimetal SA maintains strong lead, thanks to top Gafa brand and backing from multinational Electrolux AB

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Food stockpiling set to become a major driver for sales over forecast period

Imported appliances face various challenges, whilst the outlook is brighter for local producers

New player Lisbon SA set to help expand local production capacity

