Global Refrigeration Appliances in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Refrigeration appliances is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall as volume sales decline noticeably. The main reason for this is due to the financial implications of the crisis as many consumers have been left impoverished and have therefore not been able to afford new refrigeration appliances. Sales of built-in refrigeration appliances in particular have posted a strong decline. Due to lockdown restrictions that were implemented in March, there has since b…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858284-refrigeration-appliances-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aluminum-heat-transfer-material-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-budesonide-sprays-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Refrigeration Appliances in Greece

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lack of refurbishments leads to declining demand for built-in refrigeration appliances

Stockpiling trend drives demand for freestanding freezers as consumers want more freezer space in their homes during lockdown

Second-ranked player LG offers consumers larger capacity spaces

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Repair over replace trend expected to dominate the forecast period as the economic repercussions of the pandemic continue

The pandemic has long-term effects on the real estate market in Greece

Aggressive promotions, instalment plans and online platforms the main focuses of retailers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridges: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridges: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Refrigeration Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105