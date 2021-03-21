All news

Global Régie Nationale des Tabacs et des Allumettes (RNTA) in Tobacco (Tunisia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Régie Nationale des Tabacs et des Allumettes (RNTA) aims to continue dominating the different tobacco categories. The company focuses all of its efforts on its core business of cigarettes and on maintaining its financial position by creating more production lines to match demand.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

RÉGIE NATIONALE DES TABACS ET DES ALLUMETTES (RNTA) IN TOBACCO (TUNISIA)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Régie Nationale des Tabacs et des Allumettes (RNTA): Key Facts
Production

….CONTINUED

