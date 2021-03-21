Global Retail Market Research Report Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Fishmeal and fish oil are products obtained from fish. Fish oil is usually obtained from oily fish tissues and fishmeal is a non-human product. They are also used as preservatives in animal and fish feed. They are widely used in pigs, pets, cattle, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishmeal and Fish Oil in India, including the following market information:

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Fishmeal and Fish Oil market was valued at 7368.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7927.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. While the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fishmeal and Fish Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fishmeal and Fish Oil production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fishmeal

Fish Oil

Compared with fish oil, fishmeal has a large share of the market. In 2019, the market share is 86.31%.

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aquaculture

Pharmaceutical

Livestock

Petfood Industry

Aquaculture accounts for the largest share of applications. In the next few years, we expect the aquaculture market share from 69.86% in 2018 to 67.55% in 2024.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tasa

FF Skagen

Diamante

SÜRSAN

Austevoll

Exalmar

Oceana Group

Copeinca

Corpesca

Omega Protein

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Kodiak Fishmeal Company

HAYDUK

Mukka Sea Food Industries

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Orizon

TripleNine Group

KT Group

African Pioneer Group

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fishmeal and Fish Oil Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fishmeal

4.1.3 Fish Oil

4.2 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aquaculture

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Livestock

5.1.5 Petfood Industry

5.2 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Fishmeal and Fish Oil Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tasa

6.1.1 Tasa Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tasa Business Overview

6.1.3 Tasa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tasa Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tasa Key News

6.2 FF Skagen

6.2.1 FF Skagen Corporate Summary

6.2.2 FF Skagen Business Overview

6.2.3 FF Skagen Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 FF Skagen Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 FF Skagen Key News

6.3 Diamante

6.3.1 Diamante Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Diamante Business Overview

6.3.3 Diamante Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Diamante Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Diamante Key News

6.4 SÜRSAN

6.4.1 SÜRSAN Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SÜRSAN Business Overview

6.4.3 SÜRSAN Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SÜRSAN Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SÜRSAN Key News

6.5 Austevoll

6.5.1 Austevoll Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Austevoll Business Overview

6.5.3 Austevoll Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Austevoll Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Austevoll Key News

6.6 Exalmar

6.6.1 Exalmar Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Exalmar Business Overview

6.6.3 Exalmar Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Exalmar Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Exalmar Key News

6.7 Oceana Group

6.6.1 Oceana Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Oceana Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Oceana Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Oceana Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Oceana Group Key News

6.8 Copeinca

6.8.1 Copeinca Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Copeinca Business Overview

6.8.3 Copeinca Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Copeinca Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Copeinca Key News

6.9 Corpesca

6.9.1 Corpesca Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Corpesca Business Overview

6.9.3 Corpesca Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Corpesca Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Corpesca Key News

6.10 Omega Protein

6.10.1 Omega Protein Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Omega Protein Business Overview

6.10.3 Omega Protein Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Omega Protein Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Omega Protein Key News

6.11 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

6.11.1 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.11.3 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Key News

6.12 Kodiak Fishmeal Company

6.12.1 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.12.3 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Key News

6.13 HAYDUK

6.13.1 HAYDUK Corporate Summary

6.13.2 HAYDUK Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.13.3 HAYDUK Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 HAYDUK Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 HAYDUK Key News

6.14 Mukka Sea Food Industries

6.14.1 Mukka Sea Food Industries Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Mukka Sea Food Industries Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.14.3 Mukka Sea Food Industries Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Mukka Sea Food Industries Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Mukka Sea Food Industries Key News

6.15 Animalfeeds International Corporation

6.15.1 Animalfeeds International Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Animalfeeds International Corporation Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.15.3 Animalfeeds International Corporation Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Produc

…continued

