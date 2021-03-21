Global Retailing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Most retailing channels in Ecuador did not enjoy strong growth during the first few months of 2019. Economic uncertainty was felt throughout all population segments as the public sector cut jobs, reducing its number of employees. President Lenín Moreno and his economic advisors warned that more job cuts were to be expected throughout the year, spreading fear that resulted in a slowdown in consumption. However, during the second half of 2019, leading store-based retailers saw some recovery with i…
Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Ecuador report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Retailing in Ecuador
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Economic uncertainty hampers growth in retailing in 2019
Price wars and deep discounting prevail throughout all channels
Store-based retailers strive to increase their online presence in an intensely competitive environment
Mobile e-commerce leads growth in retailing in 2019
Consumers continue to favour store-based retailing over non-store retailing
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Seasonality
Mother’s/Father’s Day
Summer Sales
Back to School
Christmas
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
…..Continued.
