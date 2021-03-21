Global Retailing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Israeli economy continues to register steady growth across nearly all industries in 2019, and while this economic prosperity promotes retailing growth, retailers in nearly all channels are nevertheless facing a number of changing conditions and significant challenges. For example, some domestic players are struggling to cope with intensifying competition from new players, international competitors and established retailers straying from their traditional channels into new channels as they lo…

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Retailing in Israel

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Thriving Israeli economy spurs steady growth, but retailing continues to face challenges in 2019

Discounters continue to rule grocery retailers channel in 2019

E-commerce continues to record robust growth in 2019

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel continues to decline in 2019 amidst rising costs, increased competition

Steady growth projected over the forecast period as economy flourishes and retailers adjust to changing conditions

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Rosh Hashana

Passover

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

…..Continued.

