Global Retailing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sun 108 will continue to expand its franchised 108 Shop outlets, as well as finding new locations to install 108 vending machines across the country. Its vending business is going introduce new innovative improvements over the forecast period. The vending machines will not only sell drinks, snacks and other foods, but will provide other services, such as bill payment and support with the PromptPay service from the government. Key targets of vending machines will be manufacturing sites, schools,…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

SUN 108 CO LTD IN RETAILING (THAILAND)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Sun 108 Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Sun 108 Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Sun 108 Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

….….Continued

 

