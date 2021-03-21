Global Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Germany: ISIC 50 Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Germany: ISIC 50 Market Research Report 2020

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail and Wholesale.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Germany: ISIC 50

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Turnover by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Turnover by Category 2019-2024, LCU million

CHART 4 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

  ….….continued

