Global Sanitary Protection in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The Australian government exempted sanitary protection from the 10% Goods and Services Tax (GST) in early 2019, resulting in a sharp price drop for these products and eroding current value sales, while boosting volume demand. The taxing of sanitary protection has been controversial since the general introduction of GST in 2000, with these products considered essential for millions of Australians to maintain personal health and hygiene. Volume sales were thus boosted as low-income women became be…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sanitary Protection in Australia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

GST scrapped for sanitary protection in 2019, eroding value but boosting volume

Subscription boxes and natural options attract attention in 2019

Asaleo and Kimberly-Clark strive for lead via innovation and marketing in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

 

  ….….continued

