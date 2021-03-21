All news

Global Skin Care in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Consumers have been slimlining their skin care routines in the past year and cutting down on the number of products they use due to rising fatigue among consumers with the multi-step skin care routine of the past. Not only are consumer lives becoming busier, but people are also becoming more concerned about the effect of mass consumption of these products on the environment. This was highlighted by Instagram account @EstéeLaundry’s #ShopMyStash challenge, where, in the name of sustainability, th…

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Skin Care in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Time-conscious and sustainable consumers begin to slimline their routines

Rise in cosmetic treatments show growth of “tweakment” terminology in skin care

Major players snap up niche brands; single-ingredient products prompt retailer ingredient transparency

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within skin care

  ….….continued

