Global Slag Wool Market in UK Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Slag wool is a fiber product made from blast furnace slag. Slag wool is the use of industrial waste slag (blast furnace slag and copper slag, aluminum slag) as the main raw material, after melting, a cotton filamentous inorganic fiber high speed centrifugation or blowing method process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Slag Wool in UK, including the following market information:
UK Slag Wool Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Slag Wool Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
UK Slag Wool Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Slag Wool Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Slag Wool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Slag Wool production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Slag Wool Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
UK Slag Wool Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
120-200
60-120
100-180
40-100
80-140
UK Slag Wool Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
UK Slag Wool Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Building Insulation and Fire Prevention
Industrial heating Pipe Network and Furnace Insulation
Damping Material
Agriculture Soilless Culture
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Slag Wool Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Slag Wool Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Slag Wool Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total UK Slag Wool Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
USG
Paroc
Hebei Huaneng Zhongtian
Changyi Jiayuan Jiancai
Hejian 100 keda Chemical
Shanghai Boda Insulation Materials
Beijing Huiteng Insulation Materials
Dachengxian Yichuan Insulation Materials
Dacheng Litanbei Insulation Materials
Tiger Rock Wool
Zhengye Insulation Materials
Shanghai Yannuo New Materials
Langfang Juheng Building Materials
Changchun ShiLu Insulation Materials
Langfang Taiyue Insulation Materials
Hongli Insulation Materials
Langfang ZhiRui Insulation Materials
Langfang Qiyuan Insulation Materials
Langfang Zhongyang Insulation Materials
Langfang Zhibang Insulation Materials
Dacheng Yimansi Insulation Materials
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Slag Wool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Slag Wool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
…continued
