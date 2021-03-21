Global Sleep Aids in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The outbreak of COVID-19 in South Africa has had a wider reaching impact beyond the threat of the virus itself, with it also impacting the mental health of consumers. The measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 have put businesses and jobs under pressure, with many consumers concerned about their economic future. South Africa’s economy was already under pressure even before COVID-19 hit the country and as such this has come as yet a further blow to consumer confidence. On top of the anx…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sleep Aids in South Africa

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sleeping disorders rise as COVID-19 leads to increased stress and anxiety

Herbal/traditional products favoured over standard sleep aids

Well-established brands retain their lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Interest in sleep aids remains limited, but legalisation of CBD offers some hope for development

Lack of innovation impedes growth

Competitive landscape expected to expand with French company Bioron having already entered the market

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impac

