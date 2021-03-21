All news

Global Sleep Aids in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sleep Aids in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The outbreak of COVID-19 in South Africa has had a wider reaching impact beyond the threat of the virus itself, with it also impacting the mental health of consumers. The measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 have put businesses and jobs under pressure, with many consumers concerned about their economic future. South Africa’s economy was already under pressure even before COVID-19 hit the country and as such this has come as yet a further blow to consumer confidence. On top of the anx…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857920-sleep-aids-in-south-africa

 

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pyridine-derivatives-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-weapons-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sleep Aids in South Africa
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sleeping disorders rise as COVID-19 leads to increased stress and anxiety
Herbal/traditional products favoured over standard sleep aids
Well-established brands retain their lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Interest in sleep aids remains limited, but legalisation of CBD offers some hope for development
Lack of innovation impedes growth
Competitive landscape expected to expand with French company Bioron having already entered the market
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impac

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global IT Operations Market Analysis 2021-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

anita_adroit

“The research report on global IT Operations market provides comprehensive study of the global IT Operations market and the important aspects associated with it. All these aspects of the industry are studied thoroughly by making the use of various analysis tools such as PESTEL analysis, value chain analysis and SWOT analysis. The report offers users […]
All news

Global Autonomous Agents Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis 2020 by Vendors: , IBM, AWS, Google, Microsoft

anita_adroit

” The study provides precise statistics on the costs, sales, market share, and performance of service providers. In addition, the Global Autonomous Agents study focuses mainly on current technologies, potential opportunities, growth, as well as latent traps. The Autonomous Agents business study includes a complete overview of the present situation and the prospects for the […]
All news

Robotic Air Purifier Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Partnering Robotics, Dyson, ECOVACS, iRobot, Diqee

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Robotic Air Purifier Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Robotic […]