Global Small Cooking Appliances in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Similar to trends seen in food preparation appliances, small cooking devices is supported by the uptick in home-cooking seen in 2020. In particular, television shows and social media about cooking continue to boost consumers’ interest in preparing their own dishes at home. In particular, Instagram is used by many influencers to either promote their own services or those of the brands which pay them. Specifically related to cooking appliances, several cooking specialists published recipes and vid…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858286-small-cooking-appliances-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Small Cooking Appliances in Argentina
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Small cooking appliances supported by increase in home-cooking, driven by social media trends and cooking shows
Breadmakers notable as only sub-category seeing positive volume growth, thanks to global trend for breadmaking during lockdowns
Atma maintains overall lead thanks to longstanding tradition in the country, while competition heats up in coffee machines
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Aesthetic designs to drive developments in small cooking appliances
Healthier habits set to shape the category over the forecast period
Ongoing trend to recreate the café experience at home
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

