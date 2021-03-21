All news

Global Small Cooking Appliances in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Volume sales of small cooking appliances have declined due to store closures in key channels on account of national lockdown measures. However, the impact has been slightly less severe compared with large cooking appliances, for example, as many of the products have remained available in hypermarkets, the chief sales channel for small cooking appliances. Nevertheless, during the first lockdown, consumers were not allowed to venture further than 1km away from their home for several weeks, which t…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Small Cooking Appliances in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slightly less adverse effects of lockdown felt compared with major appliances
SEB has large lead in small cooking appliances
Coffee machines is seeing mixed performances
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Only a few areas likely to post growth as effect of economic downturn is felt
Rice cooker sales generating heat
Smarter cups of coffee are being poured
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

