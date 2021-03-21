Global Small Hydropower Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Hydropower in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Small Hydropower Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Small Hydropower businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Small Hydropower in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Small Hydropower market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Small Hydropower Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electromechanical Equipment

Infrastructure

Others

Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share.

Indonesia Small Hydropower Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Small Hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

Mini Hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

Micro Hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

Small hydro refers to 1 MW – 10 MW. Mini hydro refers to 100 kW-1 MV. Micro hydro refers to 5 kW – 100 kW. Small hydro is the most important market, with market shares of 76.95% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Small Hydropower Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Small Hydropower Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Voith GmbH

Andritz Hydro

GE

Siemens

Flovel Energy Private Limited

Toshiba

BHEL

SNC-Lavalin

HNAC Technology

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

Mavel

Hydrotu

Ganz EEPM

Kolektor Turboinstitut

Canyon Hydro

CKD Blansko

Canadian Hydro Components

Atb Riva Calzoni

B Fouress

Global Hydro Energy

ScottHydroElectric

Siapro

GUGLER

Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

Hangzhou Power Equipment Co.

Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co.

Suneco Hydro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Hydropower Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Indonesia Small Hydropower Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Hydropower Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Small Hydropower Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Hydropower Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Indonesia Manufacturers Small Hydropower Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Players in Indonesia

3.6.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Small Hydropower Companies

3.6.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electromechanical Equipment

4.1.3 Infrastructure

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Small Hydropower Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Small Hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

5.1.3 Mini Hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

5.1.4 Micro Hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Voith GmbH

6.1.1 Voith GmbH Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Voith GmbH Business Overview

6.1.3 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Voith GmbH Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Voith GmbH Key News

6.2 Andritz Hydro

6.2.1 Andritz Hydro Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Andritz Hydro Business Overview

6.2.3 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Andritz Hydro Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Andritz Hydro Key News

6.3 GE

6.3.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 GE Business Overview

6.3.3 GE Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 GE Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 GE Key News

6.4 Siemens

6.4.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.4.3 Siemens Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Siemens Key News

6.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited

6.5.1 Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Flovel Energy Private Limited Business Overview

6.5.3 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Flovel Energy Private Limited Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited Key News

6.6 Toshiba

6.6.1 Toshiba Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Toshiba Business Overview

6.6.3 Toshiba Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Toshiba Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Toshiba Key News

6.7 BHEL

6.6.1 BHEL Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BHEL Business Overview

6.6.3 BHEL Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BHEL Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BHEL Key News

6.8 SNC-Lavalin

6.8.1 SNC-Lavalin Corporate Summary

6.8.2 SNC-Lavalin Business Overview

6.8.3 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 SNC-Lavalin Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 SNC-Lavalin Key News

6.9 HNAC Technology

6.9.1 HNAC Technology Corporate Summary

6.9.2 HNAC Technology Business Overview

6.9.3 HNAC Technology Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 HNAC Technology Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 HNAC Technology Key News

6.10 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

6.10.1 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Business Overview

6.10.3 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Key News

6.11 Mavel

6.11.1 Mavel Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Mavel Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.11.3 Mavel Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Mavel Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Mavel Key News

6.12 Hydrotu

6.12.1 Hydrotu Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hydrotu Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.12.3 Hydrotu Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hydrotu Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hydrotu Key News

6.13 Ganz EEPM

6.13.1 Ganz EEPM Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.13.3 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Ganz EEPM Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Ganz EEPM Key News

6.14 Kolektor Turboinstitut

6.14.1 Kolektor Turboinstitut Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.14.3 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Kolektor Turboinstitut Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Kolektor Turboinstitut Key News

6.15 Canyon Hydro

6.15.1 Canyon Hydro Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Canyon Hydro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.15.3 Canyon Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Canyon Hydro Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Canyon Hydro Key News

6.16 CKD Blansko

6.16.1 CKD Blansko Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.16.3 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CKD Blansko Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CKD Blansko Key News

6.17 Canadian Hydro Components

6.17.1 Canadian Hydro Components Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Canadian Hydro Components Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.17.3 Canadian Hydro Components Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Canadian Hydro Components Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Canadian Hydro Components Key News

6.18 Atb Riva Calzoni

6.18.1 Atb Riva Calzoni Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.18.3 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Atb Riva Calzoni Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Atb Riva Calzoni Key News

6.19 B Fouress

6.19.1 B Fouress Corporate Summary

6.19.2 B Fouress Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.19.3 B Fouress Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 B Fouress Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 B Fouress Key News

6.20 Global Hydro Energy

6.20.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.20.3 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Global Hydro Energy Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Global Hydro Energy Key News

6.21 ScottHydroElectric

6.21.1 ScottHydroElectric Corporate Summary

6.21.2 ScottHydroElectric Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.21.3 ScottHydroElectric Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 ScottHydroElectric Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.21.5 ScottHydroElectric Key News

6.22 Siapro

6.22.1 Siapro Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Siapro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.22.3 Siapro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Siapro Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Siapro Key News

6.23 GUGLER

6.23.1 GUGLER Corporate Summary

6.23.2 GUGLER Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.23.3 GUGLER Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 GUGLER Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.23.5 GUGLER Key News

6.24 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

6.24.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.24.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Key News

6.25 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co.

6.25.1 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.25.3 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Key News

6.26 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co.

6.26.1 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Corporate Summary

6.26.2 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.26.3 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.26.5 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Key News

6.27 Suneco Hydro

6.27.1 Suneco Hydro Corporate Summary

6.27.2 Suneco Hydro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.27.3 Suneco Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.27.4 Suneco Hydro Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.27.5 Suneco Hydro Key News

6.28 TES Vsetín

6.28.1 TES Vsetín Corporate Summary

6.28.2 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.28.3 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.28.4 TES Vsetín Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.28.5 TES Vsetín Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Small Hydropower Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

