Global Small Hydropower Market in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Hydropower in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Small Hydropower Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Small Hydropower Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Small Hydropower businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Small Hydropower in Japan. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Small Hydropower market size in 2020 and the next few years in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Small Hydropower Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Japan Small Hydropower Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electromechanical Equipment

Infrastructure

Others

Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share.

Japan Small Hydropower Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Japan Small Hydropower Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Small Hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

Mini Hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

Micro Hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

Small hydro refers to 1 MW – 10 MW. Mini hydro refers to 100 kW-1 MV. Micro hydro refers to 5 kW – 100 kW. Small hydro is the most important market, with market shares of 76.95% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Small Hydropower Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Small Hydropower Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Voith GmbH

Andritz Hydro

GE

Siemens

Flovel Energy Private Limited

Toshiba

BHEL

SNC-Lavalin

HNAC Technology

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

Mavel

Hydrotu

Ganz EEPM

Kolektor Turboinstitut

Canyon Hydro

CKD Blansko

Canadian Hydro Components

Atb Riva Calzoni

B Fouress

Global Hydro Energy

ScottHydroElectric

Siapro

GUGLER

Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

Hangzhou Power Equipment Co.

Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co.

Suneco Hydro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Hydropower Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Small Hydropower Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Japan Small Hydropower Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Small Hydropower Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Small Hydropower Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Hydropower Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Small Hydropower Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Small Hydropower Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Hydropower Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Japan Manufacturers Small Hydropower Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Players in Japan

3.6.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Small Hydropower Companies

3.6.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Small Hydropower Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electromechanical Equipment

4.1.3 Infrastructure

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Small Hydropower Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Small Hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

5.1.3 Mini Hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

5.1.4 Micro Hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

5.2 By Application – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Voith GmbH

6.1.1 Voith GmbH Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Voith GmbH Business Overview

6.1.3 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Voith GmbH Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Voith GmbH Key News

6.2 Andritz Hydro

6.2.1 Andritz Hydro Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Andritz Hydro Business Overview

6.2.3 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Andritz Hydro Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Andritz Hydro Key News

6.3 GE

6.3.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 GE Business Overview

6.3.3 GE Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 GE Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 GE Key News

6.4 Siemens

6.4.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.4.3 Siemens Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Siemens Key News

6.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited

6.5.1 Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Flovel Energy Private Limited Business Overview

6.5.3 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Flovel Energy Private Limited Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited Key News

6.6 Toshiba

6.6.1 Toshiba Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Toshiba Business Overview

6.6.3 Toshiba Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Toshiba Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Toshiba Key News

6.7 BHEL

6.6.1 BHEL Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BHEL Business Overview

6.6.3 BHEL Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BHEL Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BHEL Key News

6.8 SNC-Lavalin

6.8.1 SNC-Lavalin Corporate Summary

6.8.2 SNC-Lavalin Business Overview

6.8.3 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 SNC-Lavalin Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 SNC-Lavalin Key News

6.9 HNAC Technology

6.9.1 HNAC Technology Corporate Summary

6.9.2 HNAC Technology Business Overview

6.9.3 HNAC Technology Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 HNAC Technology Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 HNAC Technology Key News

6.10 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

6.10.1 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Business Overview

6.10.3 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Key News

6.11 Mavel

6.11.1 Mavel Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Mavel Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.11.3 Mavel Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Mavel Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Mavel Key News

6.12 Hydrotu

6.12.1 Hydrotu Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hydrotu Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.12.3 Hydrotu Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hydrotu Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hydrotu Key News

6.13 Ganz EEPM

6.13.1 Ganz EEPM Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.13.3 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Ganz EEPM Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Ganz EEPM Key News

6.14 Kolektor Turboinstitut

6.14.1 Kolektor Turboinstitut Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.14.3 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Kolektor Turboinstitut Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Kolektor Turboinstitut Key News

6.15 Canyon Hydro

6.15.1 Canyon Hydro Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Canyon Hydro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.15.3 Canyon Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Canyon Hydro Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Canyon Hydro Key News

6.16 CKD Blansko

6.16.1 CKD Blansko Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.16.3 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CKD Blansko Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CKD Blansko Key News

6.17 Canadian Hydro Components

6.17.1 Canadian Hydro Components Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Canadian Hydro Components Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.17.3 Canadian Hydro Components Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Canadian Hydro Components Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Canadian Hydro Components Key News

6.18 Atb Riva Calzoni

6.18.1 Atb Riva Calzoni Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.18.3 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Atb Riva Calzoni Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Atb Riva Calzoni Key News

6.19 B Fouress

6.19.1 B Fouress Corporate Summary

6.19.2 B Fouress Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.19.3 B Fouress Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 B Fouress Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.19.5 B Fouress Key News

6.20 Global Hydro Energy

6.20.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.20.3 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Global Hydro Energy Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Global Hydro Energy Key News

6.21 ScottHydroElectric

6.21.1 ScottHydroElectric Corporate Summary

6.21.2 ScottHydroElectric Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.21.3 ScottHydroElectric Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 ScottHydroElectric Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.21.5 ScottHydroElectric Key News

6.22 Siapro

6.22.1 Siapro Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Siapro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.22.3 Siapro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Siapro Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Siapro Key News

6.23 GUGLER

6.23.1 GUGLER Corporate Summary

6.23.2 GUGLER Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.23.3 GUGLER Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 GUGLER Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.23.5 GUGLER Key News

6.24 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

6.24.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.24.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Key News

6.25 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co.

6.25.1 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.25.3 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Key News

6.26 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co.

6.26.1 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Corporate Summary

6.26.2 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.26.3 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.26.5 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Key News

6.27 Suneco Hydro

6.27.1 Suneco Hydro Corporate Summary

6.27.2 Suneco Hydro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.27.3 Suneco Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.27.4 Suneco Hydro Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.27.5 Suneco Hydro Key News

6.28 TES Vsetín

6.28.1 TES Vsetín Corporate Summary

6.28.2 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.28.3 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.28.4 TES Vsetín Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.28.5 TES Vsetín Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Small Hydropower Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Small Hydropower in Japan

Table 2. Top Players in Japan, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Japan Small Hydropower Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Japan Small Hydropower Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Japan Small Hydropower Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Japan Small Hydropower Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Small Hydropower Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Japan Manufacturers Small Hydropower Product Type

Table 9. List of Japan Tier 1 Small Hydropower Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Small Hydropower Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Small Hydropower Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Small Hydropower Sales in Japan (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Small Hydropower Sales in Japan (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Small Hydropower Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Small Hydropower Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Small Hydropower Sales in Japan, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Small Hydropower Sales in Japan, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Voith GmbH Corporate Summary

Table 20. Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 21. Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 22. Andritz Hydro Corporate Summary

Table 23. Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 24. Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 25. GE Corporate Summary

Table 26. GE Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 27. GE Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 28. Siemens Corporate Summary

Table 29. Siemens Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 30. Siemens Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 31. Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporate Summary

Table 32. Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 33. Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 34. Toshiba Corporate Summary

Table 35. Toshiba Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 36. Toshiba Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 37. BHEL Corporate Summary

Table 38. BHEL Small Hydropower Product Offerings

Table 39. BHEL Small Hydropower Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 40. SNC-Lavalin Corporate Summary

Table 41. SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Product Offerings

….. continued

