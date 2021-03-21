Global Small Hydropower Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Hydropower in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://marketreportinsights.over-blog.com/2021/03/menstrual-cup-market-sales-supply-demand-forecast-to-2023.html

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Small Hydropower businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Small Hydropower in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Small Hydropower market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electromechanical Equipment

Infrastructure

Others

Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share.

ALSO READ :http://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/mobile_backend_as_a_service_market_analysis_regional_outlook_with_industry_forecast_to_2023

Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Small Hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

Mini Hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

Micro Hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

Small hydro refers to 1 MW – 10 MW. Mini hydro refers to 100 kW-1 MV. Micro hydro refers to 5 kW – 100 kW. Small hydro is the most important market, with market shares of 76.95% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Small Hydropower Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Small Hydropower Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bentonite-market-key-players-industry-segments-development-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-18

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Voith GmbH

Andritz Hydro

GE

Siemens

Flovel Energy Private Limited

Toshiba

BHEL

SNC-Lavalin

HNAC Technology

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

Mavel

Hydrotu

Ganz EEPM

Kolektor Turboinstitut

Canyon Hydro

CKD Blansko

Canadian Hydro Components

Atb Riva Calzoni

B Fouress

Global Hydro Energy

ScottHydroElectric

Siapro

GUGLER

Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

Hangzhou Power Equipment Co.

Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co.

Suneco Hydro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Hydropower Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Hydropower Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Hydropower Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Small Hydropower Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Players in Southeast Asia

3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Small Hydropower Companies

3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Hydropower Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electromechanical Equipment

4.1.3 Infrastructure

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Small Hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

5.1.3 Mini Hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

5.1.4 Micro Hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Voith GmbH

6.1.1 Voith GmbH Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Voith GmbH Business Overview

6.1.3 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Voith GmbH Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Voith GmbH Key News

6.2 Andritz Hydro

6.2.1 Andritz Hydro Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Andritz Hydro Business Overview

6.2.3 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Andritz Hydro Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Andritz Hydro Key News

6.3 GE

6.3.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 GE Business Overview

6.3.3 GE Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 GE Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 GE Key News

6.4 Siemens

6.4.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.4.3 Siemens Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Siemens Key News

6.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited

6.5.1 Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Flovel Energy Private Limited Business Overview

6.5.3 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Flovel Energy Private Limited Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited Key News

6.6 Toshiba

6.6.1 Toshiba Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Toshiba Business Overview

6.6.3 Toshiba Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Toshiba Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Toshiba Key News

6.7 BHEL

6.6.1 BHEL Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BHEL Business Overview

6.6.3 BHEL Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BHEL Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BHEL Key News

6.8 SNC-Lavalin

6.8.1 SNC-Lavalin Corporate Summary

6.8.2 SNC-Lavalin Business Overview

6.8.3 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 SNC-Lavalin Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 SNC-Lavalin Key News

6.9 HNAC Technology

6.9.1 HNAC Technology Corporate Summary

6.9.2 HNAC Technology Business Overview

6.9.3 HNAC Technology Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 HNAC Technology Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 HNAC Technology Key News

6.10 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

6.10.1 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Business Overview

6.10.3 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Key News

6.11 Mavel

6.11.1 Mavel Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Mavel Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.11.3 Mavel Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Mavel Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Mavel Key News

6.12 Hydrotu

6.12.1 Hydrotu Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hydrotu Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.12.3 Hydrotu Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hydrotu Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hydrotu Key News

6.13 Ganz EEPM

6.13.1 Ganz EEPM Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.13.3 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Ganz EEPM Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Ganz EEPM Key News

6.14 Kolektor Turboinstitut

6.14.1 Kolektor Turboinstitut Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.14.3 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Kolektor Turboinstitut Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Kolektor Turboinstitut Key News

6.15 Canyon Hydro

6.15.1 Canyon Hydro Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Canyon Hydro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.15.3 Canyon Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Canyon Hydro Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Canyon Hydro Key News

6.16 CKD Blansko

6.16.1 CKD Blansko Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.16.3 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CKD Blansko Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CKD Blansko Key News

6.17 Canadian Hydro Components

6.17.1 Canadian Hydro Components Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Canadian Hydro Components Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.17.3 Canadian Hydro Components Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Canadian Hydro Components Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Canadian Hydro Components Key News

6.18 Atb Riva Calzoni

6.18.1 Atb Riva Calzoni Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.18.3 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Atb Riva Calzoni Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Atb Riva Calzoni Key News

6.19 B Fouress

6.19.1 B Fouress Corporate Summary

6.19.2 B Fouress Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.19.3 B Fouress Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 B Fouress Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 B Fouress Key News

6.20 Global Hydro Energy

6.20.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.20.3 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Global Hydro Energy Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Global Hydro Energy Key News

6.21 ScottHydroElectric

6.21.1 ScottHydroElectric Corporate Summary

6.21.2 ScottHydroElectric Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.21.3 ScottHydroElectric Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 ScottHydroElectric Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.21.5 ScottHydroElectric Key News

6.22 Siapro

6.22.1 Siapro Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Siapro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.22.3 Siapro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Siapro Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Siapro Key News

6.23 GUGLER

6.23.1 GUGLER Corporate Summary

6.23.2 GUGLER Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.23.3 GUGLER Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 GUGLER Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.23.5 GUGLER Key News

6.24 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

6.24.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.24.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Key News

6.25 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co.

6.25.1 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.25.3 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Hangzhou Power Equipment Co. Key News

6.26 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co.

6.26.1 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Corporate Summary

6.26.2 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.26.3 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.26.5 Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co. Key News

6.27 Suneco Hydro

6.27.1 Suneco Hydro Corporate Summary

6.27.2 Suneco Hydro Small Hydropower Business Overview

6.27.3 Suneco Hydro Small Hydropower Major Product Offerings

6.27.4 Suneco Hydro Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.27.5 Suneco Hydro Key News

6.28 TES Vsetín

6.28.1 TES Vsetín Corporate Summary

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105