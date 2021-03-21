All news

Global Somatostatin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Somatostatin is one kind of hormone. It is widely distributed throughout the body, especially in the hypothalamus and pancreas. It also acts as an important regulator of endocrine and nervous system function by inhibiting the secretion of several other hormones such as growth hormone, insulin, and gastrin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Somatostatin in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Somatostatin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Somatostatin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Japan Somatostatin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Somatostatin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Somatostatin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Somatostatin production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Somatostatin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Japan Somatostatin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
0.25
0.75
3

Japan Somatostatin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Japan Somatostatin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hormonal Disorder
Oncology
Metabolic Disorder
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Somatostatin Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Somatostatin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Somatostatin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total Japan Somatostatin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Merck (Schweiz) AG
SANOFI-AVENTIS FRANCE
Lyomark Pharma GmbH
ALFA WASSERMANN S.p.A.
Polypeptide Laboratories, Inc
SAMARTH
UBPL
HYBIO
TianTaiShan
Yangtze River
Siyao
Shuangcheng
Hainan Zhonghe
SL PHARM
Wuhan Hualong
Qingdao Guoda
Chengdu Shengnuo

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Somatostatin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Somatostatin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Somatostatin Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Somatostatin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Somatostatin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Somatostatin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Somatostatin Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Somatostatin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Somatostatin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Somatostatin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…..continued

 

