Global Somatostatin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Somatostatin is one kind of hormone. It is widely distributed throughout the body, especially in the hypothalamus and pancreas. It also acts as an important regulator of endocrine and nervous system function by inhibiting the secretion of several other hormones such as growth hormone, insulin, and gastrin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Somatostatin in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Somatostatin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Somatostatin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

South Korea Somatostatin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Somatostatin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Somatostatin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Somatostatin production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Somatostatin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

South Korea Somatostatin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

0.25

0.75

3

South Korea Somatostatin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

South Korea Somatostatin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hormonal Disorder

Oncology

Metabolic Disorder

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Somatostatin Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Somatostatin Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Somatostatin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total South Korea Somatostatin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Merck (Schweiz) AG

SANOFI-AVENTIS FRANCE

Lyomark Pharma GmbH

ALFA WASSERMANN S.p.A.

Polypeptide Laboratories, Inc

SAMARTH

UBPL

HYBIO

TianTaiShan

Yangtze River

Siyao

Shuangcheng

Hainan Zhonghe

SL PHARM

Wuhan Hualong

Qingdao Guoda

Chengdu Shengnuo

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Somatostatin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Somatostatin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Somatostatin Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Somatostatin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Somatostatin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Somatostatin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Somatostatin Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Somatostatin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Somatostatin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Somatostatin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

