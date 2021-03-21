All news

Global Somatostatin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Somatostatin is one kind of hormone. It is widely distributed throughout the body, especially in the hypothalamus and pancreas. It also acts as an important regulator of endocrine and nervous system function by inhibiting the secretion of several other hormones such as growth hormone, insulin, and gastrin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Somatostatin in India, including the following market information:
India Somatostatin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Somatostatin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
India Somatostatin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in India Somatostatin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Somatostatin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Somatostatin production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Somatostatin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
India Somatostatin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
0.25
0.75
3

India Somatostatin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
India Somatostatin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hormonal Disorder
Oncology
Metabolic Disorder
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Somatostatin Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Somatostatin Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Somatostatin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total India Somatostatin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Merck (Schweiz) AG
SANOFI-AVENTIS FRANCE
Lyomark Pharma GmbH
ALFA WASSERMANN S.p.A.
Polypeptide Laboratories, Inc
SAMARTH
UBPL
HYBIO
TianTaiShan
Yangtze River
Siyao
Shuangcheng
Hainan Zhonghe
SL PHARM
Wuhan Hualong
Qingdao Guoda
Chengdu Shengnuo

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Somatostatin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Somatostatin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Somatostatin Overall Market Size
2.1 India Somatostatin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Somatostatin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Somatostatin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Somatostatin Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Somatostatin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Somatostatin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Somatostatin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Somatostatin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Somatostatin Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Somatostatin Product Type

