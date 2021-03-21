Global Sports Nutrition in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are the key target audience for sports nutrition, despite efforts to broaden the appeal of these products to more casual users. As such, the restrictions imposed to try and contain the spread of COVID-19 had a negative impact on sales growth. During the initial lockdown gyms were forced to close, while sports clubs were also closed. Other restrictions were seen during the year as the government tried to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a curfew and limit…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Sports Nutrition in South Africa
Euromonitor International
January 2021
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restrictions limit the development of sports nutrition in 2020
New formats adding new life to sports nutrition
Local company still going strong after 20 years
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
As restrictions are lifted sports nutrition is set to return to strength, but economic uncertainty remains an obstacle
Dis-Chem leading the charge as private label looks to strengthen its position in sports protein
GNC will need to lower its prices if it is to develop, despite exclusive image
