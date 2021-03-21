All news

Global Super Air Treatment Products in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sales of air treatment products have been more affected by negative economic impacts in 2020 than by COVID-19-related trends per se. COVID-19 arrived in Argentina in March and home seclusion was not established until 20 March, just one day before autumn started in the country. The peak of COVID-19 contagions and deaths occurred during the winter months, hence the peak summer sale period of air conditioners did not overlap with the toughest months of the virus’ impact. Nevertheless, sales of spli…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Air treatment products hit by economic recession as opposed to direct impacts from COVID-19 per se
Strong local production helps support the category overall
New San maintains lead thanks to innovative marketing campaigns and ongoing new product developments
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players set to educate consumers on the benefits of inverter technology, as trend expands in split air conditioners
Split air conditioners tipped to be the one to watch over the forecast period
The event of COVID-19 enhances consumers’ desire for clean and pure air
