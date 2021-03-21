All news

Global Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Similar to fine wines/champagne and spirits and premium and luxury cars, super premium beauty and personal care remained fairly resilient to the impact of COVID-19 in Canada in 2020. While sales declined, the rate was not as steep as for other categories of luxury goods in the country. Among categories, super premium skin care saw the strongest performance in 2020, suffering relatively little impact to its sales despite the closure of stores during the lockdown period. Customers might have stock…

Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Super premium skin care proves the most resilient to the impact of the pandemic
Super premium colour cosmetics and fragrances feel a greater negative impact
E-commerce makes slight gains amid the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Swift normalisation expected but the in-store experience has changed
Luxury skin care set to recover fastest
E-commerce to benefit from the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on social interaction
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

